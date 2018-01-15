Dail abortion debate delayed as FG party continue discussions

Fine Gael TDs and Senators are debating the Oireachtas committee’s report on abortion at a special parliamentary party meeting in Leinster House.

The Fine Gael Parliamentary Party has been meeting since 2pm and were discussing the report from the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment.

Senator Catherine Noone, who chaired that committee, explained to her party colleagues how they arrived at their recommendation of allowing abortion for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

Other TDs and Senators have been giving their opinions on the issue - with one saying it has been a respectful debate so far with lots of questions being asked about what the best way forward is.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outlined the different options for the way forward and stressed the need to listen to the Oireachtas debate this week.

Those statements that were due to start in the Dáil tomorrow have been delayed.

To give more speaking time to TDs the debates have been scheduled for longer on Wednesday and Thursday instead.

