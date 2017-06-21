Dad collects €25k winnings from Father's Day scratch card they recovered after frantic two-day search

A dad from Leinster is €25,000 richer, but only after a frantic two-day hunt for his Lottery scratch card that his son got him for Father's Day.

He endured a stressful 48 hours before he found his missing scratch card behind the fridge.

His son had bought it in a Petrogas filling station in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow, and gave it to his dad in his Father’s Day card on Sunday.

They both dropped into the National Lottery headquarters to claim the prize on the All Cash Spectacular Scratch Card and recounted the turmoil they went through when they realised they had lost it.

Dad said: "I was stunned to find I had in my hand a winning card worth €25,000. Over the course of Father’s Day I kept checking the card to see if I had been dreaming.

"But when I went to check that evening I could not find the scratch card anywhere."

They then described the major search that ensued.

"We tore the place apart for almost two days", said the winner’s son.

"Every room in the house was upended to find the ticket; we even searched through bins to ensure it wasn’t thrown out by mistake."

The father-and-son team were beginning to lose hope when they made a last gasp effort to search the kitchen, pulling out the fixtures in desperation.

Victory was snatched from the jaws of defeat when, down the back of the fridge, they recovered the elusive scratch card.

The father said: "If you think the feeling of winning 25 grand is good, imagine how bad the feeling of losing it is. It was absolutely unbearable.

"Thankfully, with my son’s help, we found it and all’s well that ends well. I’ve barely taken my eyes off the scratch card ever since we found it."

And of course, he promised to reward his son, jokingly saying: "I suppose he deserves a bag of chips for the drive home now."