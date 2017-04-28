DAA workers vote against Workplace Relations Commission proposals

SIPTU members in the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), excluding Airport Police and Fire Service, have voted against the acceptance of Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) proposals.

The proposals are contained in the Company/Union Framework document in relation to terms and conditions of employment.

They were rejected by four of the five categories of DAA workers represented by the union.

SIPTU organiser, Neil McGowan, said: “Following the vote against these proposals, union representatives will take time to consult with their workplace representatives and the wider membership to decide on the next steps in progressing their claim for improved terms and conditions employment.”