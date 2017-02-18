Cyclists set to Dublin protest

Cyclists are to renew their calls for proper funding during a demonstration planned for next week.

Almost 1,000 cyclists took to the streets of Dublin in October to demand proper infrastructure and improved driver training in relation to awareness of cyclists.

The group will be take to the streets again this week to highlight their concerns around safety.

Chairperson of Cyclist.ie Colm Ryder says the roads aren't safe enough for cyclists.

"In general, the standards of infrastructure and infrastructure protection for cyclists is very poor," he said.

"I actually live in Dublin City, and it is improving, but it is very poor, and a lot of people will not take the roads in the city centre, because there's no projection for cyclists generally."