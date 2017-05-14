Cyclist killed in Cork collision named

Update: 8:30pm: The cyclist who died in a road collision in Co Cork earlier today has been named as Donal O’Brien.

Donal, 46, was a resident of Ovens and an avid fan of motorsports.

Mr O’Brien was company director of Donal O’Brien’s cars ltd.

He was married and had one daughter.

Update: 5.11pm The road where a cyclist was killed earlier today has reopened.

CORK: The N40 South Ring Rd westbound has reopened at J2 Curraheen following an earlier fatal collision. https://t.co/C56x2eWL7G — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 14, 2017

Earlier: A cyclist has been killed after a road collision in Co. Cork.

The collision is reported to have happened on the Ballincollig bypass near Cork city at 12.25pm.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision between his bicycle and a car vehicle. The driver of the car was uninjured.

He is the eighth cyclist to be killed on Ireland’s roads this year. A woman was killed last Wednesday when the bike she was riding was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Killarney bypass in Co. Kerry.

Picture of the scene, taken by Larry Cummins.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place while Gardaí carry out a forensic investigation.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.