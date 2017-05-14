Cyclist killed in Cork collision named
Update: 8:30pm: The cyclist who died in a road collision in Co Cork earlier today has been named as Donal O’Brien.
Donal, 46, was a resident of Ovens and an avid fan of motorsports.
Mr O’Brien was company director of Donal O’Brien’s cars ltd.
He was married and had one daughter.
Update: 5.11pm The road where a cyclist was killed earlier today has reopened.
CORK: The N40 South Ring Rd westbound has reopened at J2 Curraheen following an earlier fatal collision. https://t.co/C56x2eWL7G— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 14, 2017
Earlier: A cyclist has been killed after a road collision in Co. Cork.
The collision is reported to have happened on the Ballincollig bypass near Cork city at 12.25pm.
A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision between his bicycle and a car vehicle. The driver of the car was uninjured.
He is the eighth cyclist to be killed on Ireland’s roads this year. A woman was killed last Wednesday when the bike she was riding was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Killarney bypass in Co. Kerry.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place while Gardaí carry out a forensic investigation.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
A cyclist has been killed on the N22 Ballincollig bypass Cork-Tralee Rd. Emergency services on scene #3News @GardaTraffic @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/55CQlVjFad— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) May 14, 2017