Cyclist killed in Clare crash

By Pat Flynn

Update 5.35pm: A man who was injured when his bike was in collision with a car in Co Clare has died, gardaí have confirmed.

The scene of the crash today. Picture: Pat Flynn

Earlier:

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being stuck by a vehicle in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on the N18 dual-carriageway near Hurlers Cross close to the turn-off for Shannon and Sixmilebridge.

Emergency services responded to the scene to find a man in his 50s critically injured on the road.

A campervan, believed to have collided with the man, stopped in the hard-shoulder a short distance away.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit attended the scene while four units of the fire brigade from nearby Shannon also responded.

The off-ramp has been closed and traffic diverted away from the area until a forensic examination of the scene is completed.

The injured man was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition.