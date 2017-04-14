Cyclist in serious condition after being struck by a lorry in Dublin

A man is in a serious condition after a road traffic collision which occurred at the junction of Harold’s Cross Road/Grove Road, Terenure, at approximately 3.55pm today.

The cyclist was struck by a lorry.

He was taken by ambulance to St James Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Terenure Garda Station 01-666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.