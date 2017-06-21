Cyclist dies in hospital after Dublin road accident

A cyclist has died after sustaining serious injuries in a recent road accident in Dublin.

Gardaí at Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on Butterfield Park, Rathfarnham last Monday at around 8.10am.

The collision involved a male cyclist in his 50s and a car. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead last night as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene. The local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.