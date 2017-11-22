Cyclist dies in accident involving two cars in Kerry

A cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with two cars in Co. Kerry last night.

It happened in Tonevane near Tralee at around 8.15pm last night.

A 39-year-old man who was riding a bicycle was seriously injured and taken to Kerry University Hospital where he later passed away.

The two car drivers, a man in his early 40s and a woman in her mid-50s, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place. It is expected to stay closed for the morning.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses who were in the townland of Tonevane between 8.10pm and 8.30pm to contact them at Tralee Garda station 066 - 7102300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.