Cyclist dies after road accident in Co. Cork
14/05/2017 - 13:25:10
A cyclist has been killed after a road accident in Co. Cork.
The accident is reported to have happened on junction one of the N40 which merges onto the Ballincollig bypass near Cork city.
Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is being diverted.
More to follow.
A cyclist has been killed on the N22 Ballincollig bypass Cork-Tralee Rd. Emergency services on scene #3News @GardaTraffic @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/55CQlVjFad— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) May 14, 2017