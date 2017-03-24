Cyclist dies after Dublin crash

A cyclist has died following a traffic collision on Patrick's Street, Dublin last night.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a car at around 12.44am.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400.