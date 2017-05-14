Cyclist dies after collision with car in Co. Cork

A cyclist has been killed after a road accident in Co. Cork.

The accident is reported to have happened on the Ballincollig bypass near Cork city at 12.25pm.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision between his bicycle and a car vehicle. The driver of the car was uninjured.

He is the seventh cyclist to be killed on Ireland's roads this year. A woman was killed last Wednesday when the bike she was riding was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Killarney bypass in Co. Kerry.

Picture of the scene, taken by Larry Cummins.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place while Gardaí carry out a forensic investigation.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.