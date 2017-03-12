Cyclist dies after collision between car and bike in Dublin

A cyclist has died after a collision with a car in Dublin this afternoon.

A man in his 30s was cycliing on Conyngham Road, Dublin 8, at around 2.15pm this afternoon when he was seriously injured in the collision.

He was taken to St. James Hospital where he later passed away.

The woman driving the car was in her 40s and she escaped with minor injuries.

Conyngham Road has been closed for a forensic examination and road diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilmainham have asked that anybody who was on this road and who may be able to offer any further information or witnessed the collision to contact them at 01 - 6669700, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111, or any Garda Station.