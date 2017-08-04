Cyclist died of multiple injuries, inquest told

A 30 year old cyclist struck by a car in Dublin died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Daragh Ryan of Heytesbury Street in Portobello, Dublin 8 died at St James’s Hospital on March 12 last. Gardai are compiling a detailed forensic collision report into the incident, an inquest into the man’s death heard.

Mr Ryan died after he was struck by a car at the Conyngham Road entrance to the Phoenix Park on March 12 2017. He had left his home to go cycling at around 2pm that day.

The incident happened around fifteen minutes later. He was rushed to St James’s Hospital following the collision but was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

His mother Dr Sarah Rogers gave evidence of the formal identification of her son to Garda Peter Mullins at St James’s Hospital.

Inspector Dave Harrington of Kevin Street Garda Station applied to Dublin Coroner’s Court for a six month adjournment of the inquest to allow time to complete the investigation.

“The file is substantially complete at this stage but we are waiting for the forensic collision report which is outstanding. It is a detailed report and has taken some time to compile,” Insp Harrington said.

A ‘ghost bike’ was placed at the scene of the collision at the entrance to Phoenix Park following the incident and a message circulated by family on social media noted that Daragh was more than just a cyclist.

“He was a brilliant and kind young man with a bright future.. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a cousin. Daragh will be missed by everyone who knew him. Please take care of each other on the roads.”

Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher adjourned the inquest for six months until February 9 2018.