Cyclist died following collision with truck, inquest hears

by Louise Roseingrave

A 38-year-old female cyclist died of multiple injuries following a collision with a truck, an inquest heard.

Luby Maryon Arroyave Ramirez died following the collision at a junction in Terenure in Dublin on March 27 last.

The Spanish national was cycling when she was involved in an incident with the rigid truck.

An inquest into her death at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard pathology evidence that gave the cause of death as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The cyclist was in collision with a truck at a roundabout at the junction of Templeville Road and Wellington Road in Terenure shortly after 2pm on March 27, 2017. Passers-by at the scene rushed to help and a local nurse began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Emergency services and gardai were called, but the woman was later pronounced dead. The inquest was adjourned until 2018.