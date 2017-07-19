Cyclist airlifted to hospital following Clare collision

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following an incident involving a car in Clare this afternoon, writes Pat Flynn.

The collision occurred at around 2:30pm at Lisdeen on the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road in the west of the county.

It is understood that the woman, believed to be in her early 50s, was cycling towards Kilkee when her bicycle was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus car.

Emergency services were alerted and units of the fire brigade from both Kilrush and Kilkee were sent to the scene.

An ambulance from Kilrush and rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis were also requested to attend.

Ambulance paramedics assessed the casualty at the scene and determined that she should be airlifted to hospital from the scene.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service was requested to provide an air ambulance to undertake the medevac operation.

The Air Corps operated air ambulance was able to land in a field close to the road after fire crews had secured a safe landing area.

Gardaí had closed the road to allow emergency services deal with the casualty.

The woman was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It is understood that she sustained back and neck injuries which, although reported to be serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car was not injured but was said to be "shaken" by the incident.