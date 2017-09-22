Customers in the West urged to turn off gas amid safety fears

Natural gas customers in the West are being told to turn off their supply amid safety fears.

The calls comes after odourless gas entered the network in the Mayo/Galway area - making it harder to detect a leak.

For safety reasons a smell is added to domestic natural gas - as the untreated supply is odourless.

The problem arose yesterday when the operator of the Corrib gas terminal in Mayo confirmed that a quantity of odourless gas had entered the network.

The problem affects customers in Galway City, Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.

Customers have been told to turn off their supply at their meter box until further notice.

Gas Networks Ireland says it is working with priority customers like hospitals to ensure they are not affected.

However, last night the company said it would take between 48 and 72 hours to resolve the issue.