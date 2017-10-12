Customers in arrears after tracker mortgage scandal to appeal to Dáil committee today

Angry customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal will tell their stories at the Oireachtas Finance Committee today.

They are calling for pressure to be put on the banks to pay them the compensation they are owed.

Thousands of mortgage holders were put on more expensive rates and overcharged hundreds of euro per month by their bank for a number of years.

Caitriona Redmond and her husband nearly lost their home, because Ulster Bank refused to put them back on a tracker mortgage.

"Redress is really, really important for us," she said.

"We're being held responsible for a charge in our mortgage that is not of our making. We were forced into arrears because we were put on the wrong interest rate.

"And for the thousands of other customers that are with Ulster Bank, and with other banks, that's the situation that we're in."