Customers evacuated from Arnotts store after fire breaks out

Shoppers were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out at the iconic Arnotts department Store this evening.

The store issued a statement saying that it was extinguished within minutes and there was no risk to customers.

A spokesperson for the store said: “A small fire in the men’s department of Arnotts set off the sprinkler system this afternoon and was extinguished within minutes.

“There was no risk to customers or staff and the store will reopen as normal tomorrow morning. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”