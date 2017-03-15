CSO reveals Ireland has the lowest divorce rate in the EU

Ireland has the lowest divorce rate in the European Union, but is the third most expensive country in which to live.

New CSO data from 2015 suggests Ireland has the third highest level of university educated young people in the EU.

The fertility rate in Ireland is also significantly higher that our European neighbours.

However, Irish people produce significantly more waste per person than their EU counterparts, according to the Measuring Ireland figures.
