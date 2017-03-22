CSO figures show the counties with highest disposable income

People in Dublin have the highest amount of disposable income in the country.

At 14.5% higher than the national average, people in the capital earn on average almost €22,000 in disposable income.

CSO figures for 2014 show the State average is just above €19,000.

Dublin is the only region with higher disposable income than the State average between 2006 and 2014, while the Midland, Border and West regions continue to earn less than the State average.

Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Cork were the only counties where disposable income was above the national average.