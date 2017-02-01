CSO figures show incomes increased in 2015 while almost 9% were in consistent poverty

Incomes went up by more than 6% in 2015, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.

CSO figures released earlier show, despite the overall increase, 17% of Irish people were at risk of poverty in 2015.

That is a slight drop on the previous year which showed 17.2% were at risk of poverty.

It also showed that almost 9% of people were consistently in poverty.

Table via the Central Statistics Office.

