CSO figures show incomes increased in 2015 while almost 9% were in consistent poverty
Incomes went up by more than 6% in 2015, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.
CSO figures released earlier show, despite the overall increase, 17% of Irish people were at risk of poverty in 2015.
That is a slight drop on the previous year which showed 17.2% were at risk of poverty.
It also showed that almost 9% of people were consistently in poverty.
