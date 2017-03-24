CSO figures show how many adults are still living with their parents

Almost half a million adult children are still living at home, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO have released figures for Mothers Day which show 98,739 of those are unemployed, 180,703 were at work, while 137,967 are students.

The figures also show the average age of first-time mothers in 2015 was almost 31, compared to 27 years old in the year 2000.

More than 4,000 babies were born to mothers over the age of 40 in 2015.