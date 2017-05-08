Criminal killed at front door had argued with his shooter - Gardaí

Murder squad detectives believe a criminal shot dead at his front door a year ago was targeted in a personal vendetta.

Thomas Farnan Shortt, 37, was shot several times when he answered a call to his house in Kilcronan Close in Clondalkin, west Dublin, late on Monday April 25 last year.

Gardaí suspect he had been in a row with the gunman in the days before the shooting.

The killer, a man who is believed to be from the area, was dressed from head to toe in black and may have been wearing a balaclava when he ran from the house and along the Grand Canal.

As Crimestoppers and gardaí made a fresh appeal to anyone who knows the killer, Detective Inspector Colm O'Malley said the investigation is following a definite line of inquiry.

Family handout photo issued by the Garda press office of Thomas Farnan Shortt, 37.

"It would appear that it was a verbal altercation that occurred between Thomas Farnan Shortt and the gunman in the days leading up to the murder," he said.

"This is a local murder, carried out by a person from the local area.

"The appeal today is for those persons who have directly engaged with the gunman to come forward."

The victim was known locally as Thomas Farnan, but also used his mother's maiden name Shortt. He was married to Elaine and had sons called Lorcan and Sean.

He was a convicted burglar and also served a prison sentence for breaking a garda's leg in April 2000 after he charged at the garda when officers tried to detain him in the gardens of houses.

Four people have been arrested in relation to his murder, but the 9mm pistol used in the attack has not been recovered and no one has been charged.

Det Insp O'Malley said the investigation team had received information on the killing in the past year, but more information was needed.

He said: "I'm particularly appealing to persons who have knowledge of the murder, the gunman. They may have spoken to him since. They have been in receipt of information and I'm asking those people to come forward.

"This is a murder like all murders, it shouldn't have happened.

"This man's life was taken away for something that appears to be quite innocuous.

"We want to bring some sort of justice to this man's family and by bringing a person to court it sends out a message."

Detectives said a reward will be offered for information that leads to a successful prosecution for the murder and urged anybody who can help to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600 or Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.