Criminal gang blamed for spate of Kerry house burglaries
Traveling criminal gangs are being blamed for a spate of burglaries in Co Kerry.
Gardaí in Killarney say six houses were burgled in less than three hours at the weekend.
Among the items stolen were cash, jewellery and even rare GAA medals, according to the Irish Independent.
It is also claimed that organised gangs from Dublin and Cork are thought to be behind the break-ins.
