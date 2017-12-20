Crew member pops the question after LE Niamh arrives back in Cork from migrant mission

The LE Niamh returned to Haulbowline Naval Base in Co. Cork this morning.

The Ship had been on a three-month mission to the Mediterranean and came to the aid of more than 600 migrants.

Family and friends gathered to welcome the captain and his crew home to Cork.

For crew member, Jordan Culbert, there was a very important question to ask Alison Parsons, as he got down on bended knee on stepping off the ship in Cork.

Jordan Culbert proposes to his girlfriend Alison Parsons - both from Birr, Co Offaly - after the arrival of the LE Niamh to the Naval Base in Haulbowline, Co Cork, today. Pic: David Keane.

Afterwards, as he was stood next to a delighted Alison, he said it was the right time to do it.

He said: "It was long overdue, it was finally time to pop the question. Relieved."

- Digital desk