Crane operators to hold demonstration in Dublin today

Crane operators are holding a demonstration in Dublin today to kick start strike action over what they claim are inconclusive pay talks at the WRC.

They're also reacting to comments by CIF chief Tom Parlon that Irish Cranes are 'Mickey Mouse' by telling the Construction Industry Federation to 'Stop taking the Mickey'.

Unite's Tom Fitzgerald says they're holding a demonstration rather than picketing individual firms, to minimise disruption to other construction workers - but warns that might change next week.

"Despite some unions in the construction sector, the recommendation from the Labour Court has been a success for construction workers," he said.

"The rate increase is very positive and we're delighted to see that but what hasn't been established is that the long standing industry travel bans that are unique to the construction sector haven't been recommended to be enshrined in law."