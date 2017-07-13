Crane operators suspend industrial action
Crane operators have decided to hold off on taking further strike action in a row over pay.
There have been stoppages at a number of construction sites over the past few weeks.
The Unite trade union says the action has been deferred to allow talks begin at the Workplace Relations Commission early next week.
In a statement the union 'Unite' said: "Industrial action is being suspended for one week in order to allow space for meaningful and constructive engagement."
