Craic Clothing pulls gangland slogan t-shirts after backlash

The company behind controversial t-shirts about Dublin's gangland feud has apologised.

Craic Clothing had advertised t-shirts and hoodies that were branded with the slogans ‘Team Kinahan’ and ‘Team Hutch’.

The company has since pulled the items and apologised for any offence caused saying it was a "stupid idea."

But Chairperson of the Inner City Organisation’s Network, Seanie Lambe, has said the damage has been done.

"What horrified me most was that somebody had such little compassion for the families involved and the innocent people that have been killed," he said.

"It is just absolutely outrageous, the idea that anybody should come up with that to make money."