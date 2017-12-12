Coveney to thank EU countries for support during Brexit talks

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he will be using a meeting in Brussels today to thank other EU countries for their support during the Brexit talks.

He is joining his fellow European Foreign Affairs Ministers to hear a progress report from the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Minister Coveney described the event as "another important step" ahead of Thursday's European Council meeting which is due to sign off on phase 1 of the Brexit process.

He believes the focus now is on the next stage.

He said: "Now I think we can move on and be positive about the phase 2 negotiations and try to get what both Ireland and Britain would like to see - an all encompassing, very ambitious, trade agreement."