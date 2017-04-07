Coveney says water committee's final report could leave Ireland facing major fines

Simon Coveney has written to the committee discussing the future of water charges, saying their final report might leave us open to major fines.

The Minister’s letter comes after the committee delayed its final vote, to get another set of legal advice.

The committee voted yesterday to get a new legal opinion on its final report, which would scrap charges, refund existing bills, not require meters in new homes, and which makes only passing mention of penalties or levies for wilfully wasteful use.

Last night Simon Coveney wrote to the committee saying the current wording poses problems, and could leave Ireland facing millions in fines from the EU.

He says if only ‘wilful’ wasters are punished, the state would have to prove the motives of the household.

Minister Coveney also says a possible penalty for using excess water isn't good enough, because if it is a flat-rate penalty, there is no incentive for high users to cut back.

And thirdly, he says not having mandatory meters in new homes means it'll be difficult to identify wasteful users to begin with, and that puts us on a collision course with Europe.

The Minister says he is not trying to interfere, but rather put concerns on the record.