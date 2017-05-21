Coveney: I can reverse Leo's early lead

Update 1.45pm: Fine Gael leadership contender Simon Coveney has said the race against ministerial colleague Leo Varadkar is far from over, and that he is determined to stay in the race despite the early lead established by his opponent.

45 members of the 73-strong parliamentary party (TDs and Senators) have declared for Varadkar, and only 20 for Coveney.

Speaking on RTE radio's This Week programme, Coveney said: "At the moment, all we've seen is a majority of my Oireachtas colleagues declare for Leo...(but) declarations are not votes."

He said he owed it to himself and to the membership of the Fine Gael party to stay in the race to its conclusion in 10 days time.

Simon Coveney with his daughters Annalise and Jessica at his leadership campaign kick off rally in Cork's Capitol building last night. Picture: Cathal Noonan

He acknowledged the early lead established by Varadkar, saying: "Fair play to him … He got off to a good start", and had established an early momentum.

However, Mr Coveney said he believed that Mr Varadkar's lead could be reversed, that he had been taking on challenges all his life and was "not afraid of big challenges".

He said a number of those members of the parliamentary party who had declared for Varadkar may change their minds by voting day next week.

"This is not over," he said, adding he was not bitter about those who indicated early on that they would support him, but instead declared for Varadkar.

He said he believed Leo Varadkar would "do a good job as leader (but) I happen to think I would do a better job. That's why I'm standing...I've stood in a lot of elections and never lost one. I'm a winner."

He said he was determined to build on the momentum from a campaign event in Cork last night, which he said 600 people had travelled to attend.

He also said he agreed with a statement by Leo Varadkar that, no matter who is the next leader of Fine Gael, there would not be an early election.

As to reports that an 11th-hour intervention from Finance Minister Michael Noonan persuaded him to stay in the race, Coveney said that in fact he had already decided to continue his run, and that Mr Noonan merely agreed he should when he told him so.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Next week, both leadership candidates will take part in four regional hustings at the following venues:

· Thursday, May 25: Red Cow Hotel, Dublin, 8pm

· Friday, May 26: Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 8pm

· Saturday, May 27: Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, 8pm

· Sunday, May 28: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, 8pm

The debates with be live-streamed on the Fine Gael Facebook page facebook.com/FineGael.

About 21,000 rank-and-file members have a vote, along with 232 party councillors.

Voting for the eligible party members will take place nationwide at 26 polling stations on Monday May 29, Tuesday May 30, Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday June 1.

The Parliamentary Party will meet and vote in Dublin on Friday, June 2. All votes will be brought to a National Count Centre in Dublin on that Friday, where they will be will be verified and counted under the supervision of the National Returning Officer.

Votes will be weighted in accordance with the Fine Gael electoral college rules, with the 73 members of the Parliamentary Party (PP) accounting for 65% of the total vote, almost 21,000 party members accounting for 25% and 235 local representatives (232 councillors and 3 Údarás na Gaeltachta members) accounting for the remaining 10% of the vote.

Update 12.35pm:Fine Gael leadership candidate Simon Coveney says he would ditch plans to abolish the Universal Social Charge if elected Taoiseach, in favour of changes to tax bands.

The pledge is in his policy document published today in Dublin which says while USC should be gradually reduced, he favours instead raising the bands so fewer people pay the higher rates of tax.

The Housing Minister also wants to establish an anti-corruption and transparency commission which would have the powers of a High Court judge and would investigate whistleblowing and alleged corruption .

The plan also includes developing 'green' cities, regional development, and developing a post-Brexit economy.

It is reported Michael Noonan intervened yesterday, to make sure Simon Coveney stayed in the race.

The Sunday Independent reports the Finance Minister's encouragement was crucial in Mr Coveney's decision to continue the contest against Leo Varadkar, who has a significant lead among the parliamentary party.

At the launch of his policy document today, Mr Coveney championed "major change" in the organisation of the national security services as part of reform of the Garda and Defence Forces.

The Housing Minister stepped up his bid to become the next Taoiseach as rival Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar joined the Streets of Dublin 5km run this morning.

Mr Coveney said: "Much more needs to be done to rebuild trust between the state and the citizen."

He proposed the creation of a new Anti-Corruption and Transparency ("ACT") Commission with the powers of a High Court judge which will respond to whistle blowers and possible corruption much more "energetically" than is currently the case.

"I am also proposing that we consider a major change in how Ireland organises its national security services, as part of major reform of the gardai and the defence forces."

Enda Kenny's handling of the latest in a procession of Garda scandals, involving allegations against whistleblower Maurice McCabe, found him unable to say what he knew and when and helped speed his departure as Fine Gael leader.

Mr Varadkar, who is in pole position to become the next party chief and Taoiseach, has said he wants to reward work.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has given her backing to Mr Varadkar to become Fine Gael leader.

He has the support of 45 Fine Gael parliamentary members.

Almost 21,000 party members will vote at 26 polling stations from May 29 to June 1, and the parliamentary party, which includes 73 TDs, senators and MEPs, will vote in Dublin on June 2.

The contest is decided by an electoral college, with the parliamentary party worth 65% of the total vote, rank-and-file members accounting for 25% and 235 local representatives making up the remaining 10% of the vote.

Update 12.30pm: The chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary party has refused to be drawn on comments made by a Dublin TD on the Leo Varadkar campaign.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Clare Deputy Kate O'Connell accused TDs who had publicly backed the Social Protection Minister of being "choirboys" singing for their supper.

Chairman of the party Martin Hayden has refused to say whether Deputy O'Connell had broken an election conduct pledge in making the comment.

"I'd prefer not to hear my colleagues speak in such terms, but you will hear different comments made over the coming weeks," he said.

"The code of conduct is a private contract between the candidates, the party of their respective teams. Fine Gael doesn’t comment on individual matters."

Earlier:

Leo Varadkar has ruled out calling an early election if he is elected leader of Fine Gael.

The Social Protection Minister has a clear lead over the other candidate Simon Coveney - with 45 of the 73 members of the parliamentary party backing him.

Mr Coveney has vowed he will stay in the leadership race. He is due to publish details of his policy priorities this morning.

Minister Varadkar said there was no room for complacency, but he has been looking ahead and does not see the country going to the polls in the near future.

"I don't favour an early election," he said. "I'm committed to the confidence and supply agreement negotiated with Fianna Fáil. I'm also committed to the Programme for Government, the agreement we have with the Independents.

"Provided that the Independents and Fianna Fáil honour those agreements, Fine Gael will honour them too."

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney has a mountain climb, with Mr Varadkar now having secured the support of 45 out of the 73 members of the parliamentary party.

A defiant Mr Coveney told supporters at a rally in Cork city last night that it is important for the party membership, and for the country, to see the leadership selection process that they agreed, out to the end.

"You will have your say," he said. "This is an electorate of 21,000 people. It is not an electorate of 73.

"Sometimes in politics as in life, swimming against the tide makes you stronger, so that when the tide changes you can go in front."

Speaking on his way in, he said: "I am feeling good. This is the start of a process that I am looking forward to.

"I think we are going to make a very strong statement this evening that this process is just getting underway and the 21,000 people who will have a vote in two weeks time are going to get involved from now on. I am looking forward to facilitating that. No second thoughts I am afraid. That is not my style."