Court to hear challenges against sale of assets which CAB claim are linked to Kinahan cartel

By Ann O’Loughlin

The High Court will hear challenges next month to moves by the Criminal Assets Bureau to sell assets worth around a half a million Euro, including cars, which CAB says are linked to the Kinahan organised crime gang.

CAB had previously secured court orders freezing the assets, which also includes jewellery and motorbikes, and which were seized following raids at various locations in March of last year.

CAB’s proceedings are against Liam Byrne, who it says is a member of the Kinahan gang, and several of his associates.

Byrne’s brother David was shot dead in the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

CAB says the items, which are now worth around €500,000 and are the proceeds of crime.

CAB says the vehicles, linked to a bogus car sales company, were used by the Kinahan crime group as currency for services and for laundering money.

In February, the court appointed a receiver over the cars and granted orders allowing the receiver to sell the vehicles.

It sought the sales order because the vehicles were depreciating in value

The court placed a stay on that order pending any application to the courts by any of the individuals linked to the assets.

Most of the 11 respondents in the case have denied the assets are the proceeds of crime and several sought free legal aid to pay for lawyers to fight their challenges to the CAB proceedings.

Those applications were refused last July.

Today Mr Justice Robert Eagar was told by lawyers for a number of the respondents, including Byrne, they needed more time to get documents ready for their challenges.

Grainne O’Neill, counsel for CAB, said her client was anxious to get the matter on as soon as possible. The respondents had already had eight months during which they could have got the documents they now seek, she said.

Mr Justice Eagar directed that all affidavits be lodged by December 11 in time for a hearing date the following week.

CAB is to be contacted in advance about any issues that may arise and they will be dealt with on the hearing date, he said.