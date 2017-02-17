Court of Appeal suspends rest of 'unduly harsh' sentence for driver who killed mother, injured infant

A Dublin man who killed a young mother after falling asleep at the wheel has won his appeal against the two-year sentence he received.

Olivia Dunne was pushing a pram carrying her baby when Anthony Handley’s car crashed into them after mounting a footpath in Balbriggan in 2014.

She died instantly and her daughter was seriously injured.

Mr. Handley, who is 64 and from Whitethorn Grove in Artane, accepted that he must have nodded off while driving.

Today, the Court of Appeal decided the sentence handed down was "unduly harsh" and suspended the remaining portion of it.