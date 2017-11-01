Court hears woman’s High Court action against council over property damage has been resolved

A woman’s High Court action against Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council arising out of the extensive damage caused to her property after she rented it out has been dismissed, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

The action was taken by Joanne Penston who told the court that when she re-entered her three-bedroom house at Rollins Villas, Sallynoggin, five years after she had leased it in 2013, “every square and every corner” were damaged.

Her damages claim against the Council arising out of the tenancy opened on Tuesday, before Ms Justice Marie Baker.

This morning her counsel Mark de Blacam SC told the court that matters had been resolved and it was agreed that the case could be dismissed.

Joanne Penston from Sallynoggin, Dublin pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Tues) after the opening day of a High Court action taken by her. Pic: Collins Courts

In her action Ms Penston claimed she had entered into agreements with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, known as the rental accommodation scheme (RAS), in respect of the tenancy, involving the Council paying the rent.

She claimed the Council nominated the tenants, who took up residency by early 2008, and had represented to her they were suitable tenants and had been vetted.

She relied on those representations when entering into the letting agreements, she claimed.

However the tenants she alleged did not take care of the property and the representations made to her by the council were false and negligently made.

The Council denied liability.

It denied it nominated the tenants and claimed they were in occupation before April 2008, when the tenancy agreement was entered into between the council and the landlord.

The Council also denied it made any of the alleged representations to Ms Penston or that it was negligent or in breach of its duty of care to her.

In her evidence to the court Ms Penston said the property, which she now lives in, was devastated and in a state of "chaos" after she retook possession of it from the tenants in March 2013.

She said there were holes in the walls, a bed was cut in half and there were mattresses in the garden which was covered in rubbish as the tenants had not used wheelie bins, she said.

Copper piping, a washing machine and floorboards had been removed and many windows and all the doors in the house were damaged and were off their hinges, she said.

Blood and other fluids were on the floors, which were also covered in material ranging from needles and broken glass beer bottles to broken toys, she said.

There were no furnishings left and the upstairs toilet did not function.

Ms Penston, a childcare worker, claimed almost €70,000 worth of damage was done to the property.