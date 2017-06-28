Court hears woman 'can no longer look in the mirror' after mother of four bit off part of her ear

A mother-of-four bit off part of another woman’s ear off in a “horrific” attack, after she confronted the victim, believing her son had been bullying one of her children, Limerick Circuit Court heard Wednesday, writes David Raleigh.

Grace Nganga, (38), with an address at McHale Road, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing serious harm to another woman in Meelick, Co Clare, on August 23, 2014.

The victim told gardai she answered her front door to the accused, who started “ranting and raving” about children bullying her son.

The victim claimed that when she responded that she knew nothing about it, the accused called her a “witch” and “an evil wicked woman” and knocked her to the ground.

Grace Nganga.

The victim told gardai the accused grabbed her and pulled her out of her door.

John O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said the victim was wearing “a wrap” at the time and she thought the accused “was trying to strip her”.

“She was grabbed, knocked to floor… she felt something cold dripping down along her neck. She was bleeding from her ear.”

“She tried to push the accused back with her left shoulder but the accused kept biting,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The court heard that when the victim’s husband approached the pair, the accused spat out part of the victim’s ear onto the ground.

The court heard the victim and the ear part were initially brought to University Hospital Limerick but she was transferred to University Hospital Galway for surgery, however the ear part could not be re-attached.

The victim denied claims by Ms Nganga that she had bitten one of her fingers during the incident.

Garda Alan Griffin, who responded to the scene, told the court he found no evidence of a bite mark on any of the accused’s fingers.

In an impact statement the victim said the attack left her “in bits” and that “everyday is a struggle” for her.

She said she attended counselling but this had not helped.

The victim said she now “hates” her appearance, and “can no longer look in the mirror”.

“My whole has been turned upside down. I cut my friends out of my life. I hate myself," she added.

The court heard the victim could not afford €20,000 for specialist reconstructive surgery which had been available in England.

“It was an unprovoked savage attack,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the evidence was “horrific to say the least”.

The accused offered an apology in court to the victim who was not present.

The accused told the court she “went too far” but that “there was no intention for this to happen”.

Asking the judge not to impose a custodial sentence Andrew Sexton, defending, said Ms Nganga, a Nigerian national, had suffered enough; that she and her children had to move away from Limerick having made many friends and connections there; and that her employment prospects would likely be negatively impacted by her conviction.

Ms Nganga was supported in court by her husband, who it was heard is employed as a chef.

Judge O’Donnell said he would pass sentence on July 26th next.