Court hears pharma companies in dispute over MS drug patents

Pharmaceutical giant Teva claims patents it owns for a product used to treat patients with Multiple Sclerosis has been allegedly infringed by a Galway-based manufacturing facility owned by a rival, writes Ann O’Loughlin.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has brought proceedings before the High Court against Mylan Teoranta, trading as Mylan International based in Iverin, Co Galway, which is part of the multinational pharmaceutical Mylan group.

Teva, which is the world’s largest generic pharmaceutical firm and one of the global top 10 largest pharmaceutical firms, claims Mylan has allegedly breached its patents in relation to a a 40mg/ml glatiramer acetate injection, to be used three times a week by those with relapsing forms of MS.

Teva claims the product is manufactured in Galway and is being sold on the US market.

Mylan denies the claims it has infringed Teva’s patents.

In its action before the Irish courts Teva seeks various orders and declarations including an injunction preventing Mylan from allegedly infringing its patent.

It also seeks an order preventing Mylan from making, offering or putting on the market any products that allegedly infringes its patents.

They also seek orders disclosing who received any of the allegedly infringed products, and that any such products be delivered up to it.

They further seek a declaration from the court that the defendants putting on the market of a 40mg/ml glatiramer acetate injunction, to be used three times a week by those with MS constitutes an alleged infringement of Teva’s trademark.

The action was admitted to the fast track commercial Court list by Mr Justice Brian McGovern today.

There were no objections to the case being admitted to the list, and the action will return before the court in January.