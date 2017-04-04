Court hears man held 'growling Alsatian dog' to victim's face as he was robbed

A Roscommon man who used a growling Alsatian dog to rob a pedestrian on the Dublin quays will be sentenced later.

Patrick Conroy (aged 26), who has 156 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to participating in the violent robbery of the man on Arran Quay in Dublin in June 2014. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard he had being released on bail only days previously.

Today Judge Pauline Codd remanded Conroy on continuing bail pending the production of a probation report.

Conroy of Castle Street, Roscommon, was one of four men who approached the victim as he stood on Arran Quay, listening to music, while waiting for a bus.

Garda Cathal McNamara told the court that the gang asked the victim if he wanted “any gear”. He ignored them and immediately felt in fear for his safety.

Prosecuting counsel Elva Duffy BL said that one of the gang members then grabbed the victim by the neck, kneed him in the back and held him tightly while he instructed his accomplices to “Get his pockets.”

While the victim was robbed of his mobile phone, wallet and house keys a “growling Alsatian dog” was held in his face by Conroy who shouted at him: “you're being robbed mate.”

The victim was being also choked from behind by another assailant.

The gang fled in the direction of the Ha'penny Bridge and the victim went to a Garda Station where he reported the robbery.

The court heard that CCTV footage showed Conroy in the area of the robbery at the time in question but did not show the actual incident taking place. Conroy and two others were subsequently arrested and charged.

Gda McNamara told the court that the victim suffered physical injuries to his lower back, neck and throat. He also suffered psychologically as he felt paranoid and was too afraid to go into town for some weeks after the robbery.

Nicola Cox BL, defending, said that Conroy consented to a search by gardaí and that his drug addiction played a big role in his willingness to participate in the robbery.

The court heard that one of Conroy's co-accused has since died from drug abuse.

Judge Pauline Codd put the matter back to May 8, pending the production of a probation report and the finalisation of plans to have Conroy admitted to Coolmine Residential Drug Treatment Centre.