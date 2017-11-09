Court hears how woman used WhatsApp to forward child rape video

A woman who used WhatsApp to forward a video clip of a child being raped will be sentenced later this month.

Jadesola Agbalade, formerly of Deerhaven Avenue, Clonee in Dublin, pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

Jadesola Agbalade. Picture: Collins Courts

The court had heard that on July 20 last year, a man was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of credit card fraud.

His phone was examined and a clip showing a young child being raped by a man was found in a WhatsApp message.

It had been sent by Jadesola Agbalade, who told gardaí she also sent to a female friend in a bid to warn her not to leave her children alone with her boyfriend.

Her barrister Michael Bowman said she did not realise the enormity of the situation and the court heard she told gardaí she did not know it was not right.

Mr Bowman also said there was no suggestion she had profited from it in any way nor was she involved in the generation of the material.

Ms Agbalade, a single mother who came to Ireland from Nigeria in 2001, was due to be sentenced today but the judge said she wanted more time to carefully consider her probation report.

The case is due to be finalised later this month.