Court hears how famous Dublin pub had to close due to repeated flood damage

A well known licensed premises located beneath Connolly railway station in Dublin had to close down due to constant flood damage, the High Court has heard.The Vaults had been operated as a bar/restaurant and venue between 2002 and 2012, writes Ann O’Loughlin.

The Vaults had to close its doors in March 2012 after an engineer’s report stated the ongoing flooding presented "a very serious health and safety hazard" for employees and customers on the premises.

As a result of the flooding businessman Mr Declan Ryan and The Vaults Trading Ltd, the company which operated the bar/restaurant has brought a claim against CIE, Iarnrod Eireann and the Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA).

CIE is the owner of Connolly Station, which is operated by its subsidiary Iarnrod Eireann, while the DDDA was the landlord of the premises, which was leased by Mr Ryan in 2002.

Both Mr Ryan, who is a shareholder and director of Vaults Trading , are seeking damages from the defendants for alleged breach of contract, negligence and a breach of previous High Court proceedings taken in relation to flooding at the premises.

Mr Ryan and the company say the defendants failed to take any steps to prevent the flood damage.

The claims are denied.

Opening the case before Ms Justice Marie Baker, Eoin McCullough SC for the plaintiffs said his client entered into a 200 year lease in respect of the Vaults in 2002.

Just over €3m was paid for the lease, counsel said.

As part of the terms of the the lease CIE and DDDA were to repair and maintain the main structure of the Vaults, while the tenant was prohibited from carrying out any works to the main structure of the Vaults.

Counsel said that at all times the defendants were aware of the potential for water egress in the Vaults.

Mr McCullough said that the plaintiffs brought proceedings in 2008 against CIE and Irish Rail over the flooding.

That action settled.

As part of the settlement, where his client received €2.9m, it was agreed CIE would do certain works to address the water ingress, and that the plaintiffs could bring further proceedings in respect of any further nuisance.

Counsel said unfortunately the were many further incidents of flooding at the premises.

The premises had to be closed from time to time and the damage and loss of business.

Event had to be cancelled and the business suffered serious losses.

From early 2009 right up till the premises closed in 2012 there were dozens mores incidents where the premises and equipment were damaged by water egress and flooding.

The defendants, represented by John McCarroll SC, deny the allegations.

They claim that the plaintiffs contributed to any damage sustained to the premises by failing to maintain pipes pumps and other conducting media beneath the premises and by failing to maintain waterproof rendering in the premises.

It is also claimed that the plaintiffs failed to inform the defendants about alleged leaks when they are said to have occurred.

The hearing continues and is expected to last several weeks.