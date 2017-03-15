Court hears Anne Shorthall died after nine blows to the head, most likely from a hammer

The Central Criminal Court has heard that Anne Shortall received at least nine blows, most likely from a hammer, and died from blunt force trauma.

Roy Webster of Ashbree in Ashford, Co. Wicklow is accused of murdering the 47-year-old in April 2015, four months after cheating on his wife with her.

The State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy gave evidence of the post mortem she carried out on Anne Shortall the day after her bound and bloodied body was found in Roy Webster’s workshop.

She said she identified at least nine separate blows to the head. She said her left cheek bone was broken but her skull wasn’t fractured.

There were some marks on her neck but she said they weren’t consistent with strangulation and she also noted some defence type wounds.

Anne’s hands were bound with duct tape that was also wrapped around her head and face from chin to forehead in a way that blocked her breathing.

Professor Cassidy said there was no evidence she was alive when it was applied before adding she would have had no chance of surviving if she was.

Mr Webster claims she told him she was pregnant and was blackmailing him by threatening to tell his wife they had slept together but the post mortem didn't find any evidence of a recent pregnancy.