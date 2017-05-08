Court hands down life sentence to man who murdered his ex-girlfriend in Dublin

A man who punched a barrister during his trial has been jailed for life for murdering his ex-girlfriend in Dublin five years ago.

Vesel Jahiri, who is from Kosovo, was found guilty of stabbing Anna Finnegan to death after bursting into her home in Clonsilla.

Three prison officers in full riot gear led Vesel Jahiri into court this morning.

They were needed as a result of his violent outburst towards the end of his trial when he punched the prosecuting barrister Patrick Marrinan in the face.

Mr Jahiri had two children with Anna Finnegan but the court heard he was physically and emotionally violent towards her.

File photo of Vesel Jahiri last month.

On September 21, 2012, after their relationship broke down, she was having a cup of tea at her kitchen table with her brother Karl when Mr Jahiri kicked down the front door.

He attacked both with a knife. Karl survived but Anna later died in hospital from her injuries.

Her sister Lisa told the court she has been living in hell for the past four-and-a-half years. She described Mr. Jahiri as a “monster” and said the family was relieved he’s now behind bars.

Mr Jahiri was handed the mandatory life sentence for Anna’s murder and a concurrent sentence of four years for assault causing harm to her brother.