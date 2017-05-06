Couple who lost infant son introduce their adorable newborn twins on Late Late

Hearts melted on last night's Late Late Show when Vin and Michelle Manley introduced their adorable infant twins to the audience.

The couple appeared on the show last year to talk about their son Jamie who died shortly after birth as a result of fatal foetal abnormalities. A scan at 20 weeks revealed their son would not live past birth. The couple continued with the pregnancy and Jamie lived for three hours.

Speaking on the Late Late last year, Michelle said: "The hours went by so quickly. It felt like only a matter of minutes. Just watching the sensation of watching him breathing. It was amazing.

"We told him how happy we were to meet him, how courageous he is. He lived for three hours. We were never meant to get that time if you went by the statistics and the facts. We’re so lucky."

They said their home has many signs of Jamie's brief life, including the cot the twins sleep in - the one Jamie would have slept in if he had come home - and the blankets they're wrapped in at night; they too were Jamie's.

Last night they brought their twins Owen and Bethany out to meet Ryan and the audience. The tiny babies were good as gold and slept through their TV appearance, bar one small sneeze and a couple of peeps from the crook of Ryan's arm.

The couple agreed the twins are "the best" and agreed it had been a difficult decision to have more children after Jamie's death.

Michelle said the couple weighed up the risk of more heartbreak and the possible regrets of never having children, and eventually decided to go for it.