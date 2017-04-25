Couple 'horrified' after hospital carried out review into baby's death without their knowledge

A Co Galway couple say they were horrified after Portiuncula Hospital carried out a review into the death of their baby - without their knowledge.

Lorraine and Warren Reilly lost their two baby girls in 2008 and 2010 over failings at the hospital's maternity unit.

The couple say they have received an unreserved apology from the HSE - but only learned of a review when they contacted the hospital themselves.

On Monday we put maternity services under the spotlight. Watch our RTÉ Investigates report into serious childbirth incidents at one hospital pic.twitter.com/V6jjk4Zm7b — RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) April 21, 2017

Warren Reilly said it took a Freedom of Information request to find out more details relating to them and their children.

"It was those emails that showed us that people basically didn't want to do the review into Amber's care initially, and only did so because they were afraid we were contemplating litigation which initially we had absolutely no interest in really, we just wanted to know that … any potential mistakes had been learned from, something that is still our fiocus today," he said.