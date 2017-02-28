County Councillor describes arrest after campaign to paint over Cork street signs

Cork County Councillor Diarmuid O’Cadhla has described his arrest and questioning by gardaí yesterday in connection with the vandalism of Victorian street signs in Cork.

Members of the Cork Street Names Campaign have daubed black paint over the name ‘Victoria’ on several signs along Victoria Road and Victoria Cross in Cork in what they have described as “direct action to remove the name of Victoria, the Famine Queen”.

“I was arrested yesterday at 6pm and subjected to questioning in relation to Cork Street Names Campaign,” he told The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM.

“From the outset, and earlier by phone, I had admitted my part in the painting of road signs containing the name Victoria.

“My photo, weight, detailed finger and palm prints and DNA were taken.

“The questioning was conducted as Gaeilge, with aid of a Garda translator. I was questioned intensively for over two hours.”

He added: “I was released at 9.30pm.”