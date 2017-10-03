Councils open books of condolence for Las Vegas victims

A book of condolence will be opened today at Cork City Hall for the family and friends of those who died in the Las Vegas shooting.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald will open the book at the Atrium at City Hall at 3pm.

The US flag is also being flown at Cork City Hall.

US flag flies over City Hall in honour of those who died in #LasVegasShootings #lasvegasattack . Book of condolence opens this anoon @ 3pm. pic.twitter.com/5ZSfQfEjey — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 3, 2017

"The thoughts of the people of Cork and Ireland are with all those who lost loved ones in this horrific killing; ordinary people who had done little more than attend a music festival," the Lord Mayor said.

"We are also thinking of the hundreds more who were injured in this tragedy. May they know that the thoughts and prayers of the world are with them in their recovery."

Clare County Council also opened a book of condolence for the victims of the attack at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis.

"I wish the people of the United States of America strength as they seek to overcome such a brutal and indiscriminate attack.

"The appalling massacre of music lovers of different generations, at a public event in Las Vegas has shocked people all over the world," said Councillor Tom McNamara.