Councillors vote to revoke award from Aung San Suu Kyi

Dublin’s city councillors have voted to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi’s honorary Freedom of Dublin City.

In its motion councillors said they voted to rescind the award because of the Myanmar leader’s ’failure to condemn atrocities reported against the Rohingya people’.

RTE report the vote was 59 in favour with just two against. One councillor abstained.

The vote comes just a day after U2 penned a letter calling for the council to rescind the award.

More as we get it ...