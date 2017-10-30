Councillor concerned about Church of Scientology hosting community events in Dublin

A South Dublin county councillor has expressed concern over the Church of Scientology hosting public events in the community.

Yesterday, the Firhouse Scientology Community Centre held a free kid-friendly Halloween Festival.

The centre was open to the public for the occasion, which included activities like face painting, pumpkin carving and other games.

Can't see the Facebook post? Click here

Fine Gael Councillor Brian Lawlor says he is concerned about the organisation's presence in the area.

"I'm very reserved about the Church of Scientology coming into the Firhouse/Knocklyon area, or the wider Tallaght area for that matter," he said.

"They're hosting a number of community events over the next while and the first one was a Halloween event.

"I wasn't there myself but I believe it was well attended by the community."