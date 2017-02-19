Councillor calls for pension increase for all pensioners

A Wexford Councillor is calling on Leo Varadkar to apply an imminent €5 pension increase to all pensioners.

Fianna Fail's Michael Sheehan says Minister Varadkar and his predecessor Joan Burton oversaw 'despicable' changes to pension rules which has seen almost 40,000 people have their pensions reduced, some of whom don't yet realise it.

Councillor Sheehan says the fact that people on these reduced pensions are also getting a reduced share of the new increase is adding insult to injury.

"I'm told by the Minister that he was only going to give the €5 to people who are on the full pension and those on a reduced pension will get a reduced increase of maybe €4 rather than €5.

"I think that's unfair and I think it adds insult to injury considering that it was Leo and his predecessor Joan Burton who brought in drastic changes in the pensions in 2012, that saw 40,000 people affected getting part of a pension."