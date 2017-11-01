Council tells High Court it feels hostel housing 13 should be vacated immediately

Dublin City Council say a house being used as a hostel for around 13 people is lacking in proper fire safety measures and should be vacated immediately, the High Court has heard.

The house, at Ossory Road, North Strand, Dublin at one stage housed 19 people in a number of bedrooms mostly containing bunkbeds.

The Council is seeking an order that it be vacated against Austin Smithers as the person in control of the premises.

It is not against Jacqueline Smithers, who is the registered owner and is currently resident in a nursing home, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan was told.

The judge granted Conleth Bradley SC, for the Council, permission to serve the proceedings at short notice following an ex-parte one side only represented application. The case could come back to court tomorrow because of its urgency, he said.

Earlier, Mr Bradley said the Council inspected the property on May 8 last and Mr Smithers was given some time to vacate it but this had not happened.

A fire officer who carried out the inspection found there was a lack of fire protection measures and escape routes including no fire doors and an unenclosed stairs to the bedrooms.

Mr Justice Noonan said given the Council knew about the matter for five months, he was going to give Mr Smithers an opportunity to address the court before deciding on the order sought.